Electronic means of communication can greatly simplify the publication of public contracts and increase the efficiency and transparency of procurement processes. SIGMA Brief 17 explains what is meant by e-procurement and aims to explain the rationale behind using e-procurement, presenting country examples and resulting improvements. The Brief also provides an overview of the relevant rules of the EU Directives and different e-procurement tools such as e-auctions, e-catalogues or dynamic purchasing systems.
E-Procurement
Working paper
SIGMA Public Procurement Briefs
Abstract
