e-Government for Better Government

Information and communication technology (ICT) offers an array of tools that can be used to help government services become more agile, responsive, seamless and accountable. This book looks at new thinking and practice in OECD countries in five different areas:

Making electronic services more responsive to the needs of citizens and businesses;

Improving the links between traditional and electronic services;

Identifying common processes in government to achieve economies of scale, reduce duplication, and provide seamless services;

Measuring and demonstrating the costs and benefits of ICT investments;

Bringing a whole-of-government perspective to e-government initiatives.