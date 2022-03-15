Trust in public institutions is a cornerstone of the Norwegian administrative and political model. It has also been a crucial element in Norway’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Preserving and strengthening this “trust capital” will be essential for Norway in addressing future trade-offs and challenges, such as ensuring the sustainability of the welfare model, coping with climate change and maintaining social cohesion. Based on the results of the OECD Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions and using a combination of quantitative and qualitative methods, this study examines the main determinants of trust in Norway’s national government, local government and public administration.
Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions in Norway
Report
Building Trust in Public Institutions
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
5 December 2023
-
28 February 2023
-
13 July 2022
-
4 May 2021
-
30 November 2018
Related publications
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
Report26 October 2023