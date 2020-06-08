Skip to main content
Drivers of farm performance

Empirical country case studies
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/248380e9-en
Johannes Sauer, Catherine Moreddu
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Sauer, J. and C. Moreddu (2020), “Drivers of farm performance: Empirical country case studies”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 143, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/248380e9-en.
