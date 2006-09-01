China's growing influence on Africa and on Latin America has, to some extent, overshadowed the rise of another emerging market giant in the East: India. This other Asian emerging presence is also symbolic of the rapid redesigning of the global economic map. Europe, Japan and the United States are seeing their positions as omnipotent economic centres declining, opening new opportunities and threats for developing areas of the world.
Dragons and Elephants in Latin America
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
