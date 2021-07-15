Skip to main content
Does test-based school accountability have an impact on student achievement and equity in education?

A panel approach using PISA
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0798600f-en
Authors
Rodrigo Torres
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Torres, R. (2021), “Does test-based school accountability have an impact on student achievement and equity in education?: A panel approach using PISA”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 250, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0798600f-en.
