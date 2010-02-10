Skip to main content
Does Reading Proficiency at Age 15 Affect Pathways through Learning and Work

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmldvwm3rbq-en
Authors
Tomasz Gluszynski, Justin Bayard
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Gluszynski, T. and J. Bayard (2010), “Does Reading Proficiency at Age 15 Affect Pathways through Learning and Work”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmldvwm3rbq-en.
