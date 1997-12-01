Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Do Funded Pensions Contribute to Higher Aggregate Savings?

A Cross-Country Analysis
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/215438532570
Authors
Jeanine Bailliu, Helmut Reisen
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bailliu, J. and H. Reisen (1997), “Do Funded Pensions Contribute to Higher Aggregate Savings?: A Cross-Country Analysis”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 130, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/215438532570.
Go to top