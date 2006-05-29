Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Disposal of Radioactive Waste

Forming a New Approach in Germany -- FSC Workshop Proceedings. Hitzacker and Hamburg, Germany, 5-8 October 2004
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264024403-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2006), Disposal of Radioactive Waste: Forming a New Approach in Germany -- FSC Workshop Proceedings. Hitzacker and Hamburg, Germany, 5-8 October 2004, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264024403-en.
Go to top