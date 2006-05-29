Germany is exploring a new approach towards the final management of its radioactive waste. During this international workshop, invited speakers representing different groups of stakeholders commented on relevant aspects of the new German approach being proposed. This served as a basis for subsequent round-table discussions. These proceedings provide a historical introduction to radioactive waste management in Germany, a detailed summary of the workshop presentations and discussions that took place, and also the NEA Secretariat’s reflections which help place the main lessons of the workshop into a wider perspective.
Disposal of Radioactive Waste
Forming a New Approach in Germany -- FSC Workshop Proceedings. Hitzacker and Hamburg, Germany, 5-8 October 2004
Report
Radioactive Waste Management
Abstract
