Disclosure of Beneficial Ownership and Control in Indonesia

Legislative and Regulatory Policy Options for Sustainable Capital Markets
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43m4pdrj36-en
Fianna Jurdant
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Jurdant, F. (2013), “Disclosure of Beneficial Ownership and Control in Indonesia: Legislative and Regulatory Policy Options for Sustainable Capital Markets”, OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43m4pdrj36-en.
