Disclosure of Beneficial Ownership and Control in Indonesia

A good corporate governance framework should combine transparency, accountability and integrity and this requires knowledge of beneficial ownership. The protection of minority investors and other stakeholder protection will be challenging without access to reliable information about the ownership, including the identity of the controlling owners, and control structures of listed companies. This report assesses the costs, benefits and practicalities of different approaches, suggesting policy options to better identify ultimate beneficial ownership in Indonesia. This report was requested by the Capital Market and Financial Institution Supervisory Agency in Indonesia, Bapepam-LK, in the context of the OECD-Indonesia corporate governance policy dialogue launched in 2011. The objective is to support policy makers and regulators in their efforts to enhance disclosure and enforcement of beneficial ownership and control as part of overall efforts to improve corporate governance standards and practices in Indonesia.