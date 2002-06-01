Disaster Management and Educational Facilities

Some 80 earthquake specialists, architects, engineers and civil servants from a dozen countries met to discuss the different relationships which may occur between educational facilities and natural disasters; the emphasis was on the implications and effects of earthquakes and the appropriate design and use of educational buildings, both in their role as protection for their everyday users and in their role as emergency shelter for potential earthquake survivors. The following article summarises the findings on the topics of educational buildings; partnerships; training; standards, regulations and procedures; finance and legislation; and research and support.