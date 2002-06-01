Some 80 earthquake specialists, architects, engineers and civil servants from a dozen countries met to discuss the different relationships which may occur between educational facilities and natural disasters; the emphasis was on the implications and effects of earthquakes and the appropriate design and use of educational buildings, both in their role as protection for their everyday users and in their role as emergency shelter for potential earthquake survivors. The following article summarises the findings on the topics of educational buildings; partnerships; training; standards, regulations and procedures; finance and legislation; and research and support.
Disaster Management and Educational Facilities
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024