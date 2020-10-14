This paper presents the overall rankings, results and key policy messages of the 2019 OECD Digital Government Index (DGI) and provides a detailed analysis of the results for each of the dimensions of the OECD Digital Government Policy Framework. The DGI measures the maturity level of digital government strategies in OECD member and partner countries based on evidence gathered through the Survey on Digital Government 1.0. Findings show the promising yet modest progress towards robust digital governments, and encourage governments to step up efforts to use digital technologies and data strategically for user-driven public services. The paper highlights how the DGI can support the design, implementation and monitoring of digital government policies and practices, which, in turn, help public sector organisations better respond to citizens’ needs.