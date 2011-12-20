This study addresses issues of digital divide among households and individuals by using micro-data analysis of ICT usage patterns. The analysis includes data from 18 European countries, Korea and Canada. Inequalities in computer and Internet use are analysed in a two-step approach. First, the paper tries to better quantify and understand the factors that separate the ‘haves’ and the ‘have-nots’. Second, it tries to explain observed differences in the frequency and type of Internet use as a result of the socio-economic characteristics of households and individuals.
Digital Divide: From Computer Access to Online Activities – A Micro Data Analysis
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper14 May 2024
-
14 May 2024
-
13 October 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
24 July 2023
-
Policy paper26 April 2023
-
16 March 2023
-
4 October 2022