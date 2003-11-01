Development Redux

OECD Members, like those of the European Union, have created a new culture of policy interdependence and mutual respect. This gives the lie to the idea that cultures are deterministic, backward-looking realities that prevent some countries from developing and help others to do so. International policy dialogue and co-operation shaped and strengthened by peer pressure can be appropriate not only for the OECD’s membership but for others, especially if they share, at least among themselves, reasonably similar values of governance or, at least, on governance targets ...