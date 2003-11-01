OECD Members, like those of the European Union, have created a new culture of policy interdependence and mutual respect. This gives the lie to the idea that cultures are deterministic, backward-looking realities that prevent some countries from developing and help others to do so. International policy dialogue and co-operation shaped and strengthened by peer pressure can be appropriate not only for the OECD’s membership but for others, especially if they share, at least among themselves, reasonably similar values of governance or, at least, on governance targets ...
Development Redux
Reflections for a New Paradigm
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
22 March 2024
-
Working paper9 November 2023
-
6 October 2023
-
Working paper27 April 2022
-
Working paper20 December 2021
-
4 October 2021
-
-
26 May 2021
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
17 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
-
-