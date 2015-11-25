Skip to main content
Development of High-speed Networks and the Role of Municipal Networks

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqdl7rvns3-en
Bengt G. Mölleryd
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Mölleryd, B. (2015), “Development of High-speed Networks and the Role of Municipal Networks”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqdl7rvns3-en.
