This overview of designs for learning in the Knowledge Age briefly explores the relationship between learning and the built environment, and the role of teachers in designing educational spaces; it calls for a collaborative campaign and suggests future action.
Designs for Learning in the Knowledge Age
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024