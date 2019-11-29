Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Designing the Article 6.4 mechanism

Assessing selected baseline approaches and their implications
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/59feca56-en
Authors
Luca Lo Re, Jane Ellis, Manasvini Vaidyula, Andrew Prag
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lo Re, L. et al. (2019), “Designing the Article 6.4 mechanism: Assessing selected baseline approaches and their implications”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2019/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/59feca56-en.
Go to top