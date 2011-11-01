Skip to main content
Designing Optimal Risk Mitigation and Risk Transfer Mechanisms to Improve the Management of Earthquake Risk in Chile

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg26lpfxcr5-en
Authors
Robert Muir-Wood
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Cite this content as:

Muir-Wood, R. (2011), “Designing Optimal Risk Mitigation and Risk Transfer Mechanisms to Improve the Management of Earthquake Risk in Chile”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg26lpfxcr5-en.
