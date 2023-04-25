Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Deglobalisation? The reorganisation of global value chains in a changing world

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b15b74fe-en
Authors
Alexander Jaax, Sébastien Miroudot, Elisabeth van Lieshout
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jaax, A., S. Miroudot and E. van Lieshout (2023), “Deglobalisation? The reorganisation of global value chains in a changing world”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 272, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b15b74fe-en.
Go to top