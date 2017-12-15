Skip to main content
Deepening regional integration within the Southern African development community

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a840ffba-en
Authors
Falilou Fall, Boingotlo Gasealahwe
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fall, F. and B. Gasealahwe (2017), “ Deepening regional integration within the Southern African development community”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1450, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a840ffba-en.
