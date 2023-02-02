Skip to main content
Decoding agricultural tariffs

A practical guide on databases with preferential tariffs in agriculture
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/143e195b-en
Authors
Alonso González Marentis, Annelies Deuss
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

González Marentis, A. and A. Deuss (2023), “Decoding agricultural tariffs: A practical guide on databases with preferential tariffs in agriculture”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 191, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/143e195b-en.
