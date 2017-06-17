Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Data for Development

DAC member priorities and challenges
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6e342488-en
Authors
Valentina Sanna, Ida McDonnell
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Sanna, V. and I. McDonnell (2017), “Data for Development: DAC member priorities and challenges”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 35, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6e342488-en.
Go to top