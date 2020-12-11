Skip to main content
Curriculum reform

A literature review to support effective implementation
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/efe8a48c-en
Authors
Pierre Gouëdard, Beatriz Pont, Susan Hyttinen, Pinhsuan Huang
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Gouëdard, P. et al. (2020), “Curriculum reform: A literature review to support effective implementation ”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 239, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/efe8a48c-en.
