Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Culture and Local Development

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264009912-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2005), Culture and Local Development, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264009912-en.
Go to top