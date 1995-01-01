Skip to main content
Crop Biotechnology and Sustainability

A Case Study of Colombia
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/440027713385
Luis R. Sanint
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Sanint, L. (1995), “Crop Biotechnology and Sustainability: A Case Study of Colombia”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 104, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/440027713385.
