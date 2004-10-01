Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/605207554154
Authors
Rick Draper, Emma Cadzow
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Draper, R. and E. Cadzow (2004), “Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2004/13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/605207554154.
Go to top