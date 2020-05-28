Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Coverage and representativeness of Orbis data

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c7bdaa03-en
Authors
Matej Bajgar, Giuseppe Berlingieri, Sara Calligaris, Chiara Criscuolo, Jonathan Timmis
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bajgar, M. et al. (2020), “Coverage and representativeness of Orbis data”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2020/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c7bdaa03-en.
Go to top