Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Cost-Benefit Analysis and the Environment

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp6w76tstg-en
Authors
Giles Atkinson, Susana Mourato
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Atkinson, G. and S. Mourato (2015), “Cost-Benefit Analysis and the Environment”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 97, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp6w76tstg-en.
Go to top