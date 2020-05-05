This brief investigates the financial vulnerability of non-financial firms associated with confinement measures introduced in most world economies to tackle the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic. Based on empirical simulations, it evaluates the extent to which firms may run into a liquidity crisis and discusses the immediate steps that governments can take to reduce the risks and depth of such crisis, ensuring that it does not turn into a solvency crisis.
Corporate sector vulnerabilities during the Covid-19 outbreak: Assessment and policy responses
