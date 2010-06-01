Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Core Elements of National Reports

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k452k1wn5xx-en
Authors
Jane Ellis, Sara Moarif, Gregory Briner
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ellis, J., S. Moarif and G. Briner (2010), “Core Elements of National Reports”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2010/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k452k1wn5xx-en.
Go to top