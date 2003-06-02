Drawing on the 1999 OECD Guidelines for Consumer Protection in the Context of Electronic Commerce, this document explains how accurate and available Whois data can contribute to building consumer trust in the online marketplace.
Consumer Policy Considerations on the Importance of Accurate and Available WHOIS Data
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
