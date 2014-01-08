Skip to main content
Connecting Local Producers in Developing Countries to Regional and Global Value Chains

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzb95f1885l-en
Authors
Penny Bamber, Karina Fernandez-Stark, Gary Gereffi, Andrew Guinn
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Bamber, P. et al. (2014), “Connecting Local Producers in Developing Countries to Regional and Global Value Chains: Update”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 160, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzb95f1885l-en.
