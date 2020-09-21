Skip to main content
Congestion Pricing with Minimal Public Opposition

The Use of High-occupancy Toll Lanes and Positive Incentives in Israel
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ead92f06-en
Authors
Galit Cohen-Blankshtain, Hillel Bar-Gera, Yoram Shiftan
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Cohen-Blankshtain, G., H. Bar-Gera and Y. Shiftan (2020), “Congestion Pricing with Minimal Public Opposition: The Use of High-occupancy Toll Lanes and Positive Incentives in Israel”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2020/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ead92f06-en.
