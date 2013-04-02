This study first analyses an old and recurring form of instability in the region: conflict over resources. A series of case studies examines the causes of these conflicts with reference to the associated regional challenges and response tools. Secondly, the study addresses terrorism, a relatively new dimension of insecurity. It outlines the development of AQMI and Boko Haram and then focuses on a comparative analysis of legal mechanisms to fight against terrorism. The argument holds that the congruence of these insecurities and the current violent crises present an unprecedented risk of destabilisation for West Africa and the international community.
Conflict over Resources and Terrorism
Two Facets of Insecurity
Report
West African Studies
Abstract
