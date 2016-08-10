Skip to main content
Conditions and Practices Associated with Teacher Professional Development and Its Impact on Instruction in TALIS 2013

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlss4r0lrg5-en
Authors
Darleen Opfer
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Opfer, D. (2016), “Conditions and Practices Associated with Teacher Professional Development and Its Impact on Instruction in TALIS 2013”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 138, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlss4r0lrg5-en.
