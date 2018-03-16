Skip to main content
Compiling mineral and energy resource accounts according to the System of Environmental-Economic Accounting (SEEA) 2012

A contribution to the calculation of Green Growth Indicators
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3fcfcd7f-en
Authors
Pierre-Alain Pionnier, Shunta Yamaguchi
Tags
OECD Green Growth Papers
Cite this content as:

Pionnier, P. and S. Yamaguchi (2018), “Compiling mineral and energy resource accounts according to the System of Environmental-Economic Accounting (SEEA) 2012: A contribution to the calculation of Green Growth Indicators”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2018/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3fcfcd7f-en.
