Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Competition Provisions in Regional Trade Agreements

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/344843480185
Authors
Oliver Solano, Andreas Sennekamp
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Solano, O. and A. Sennekamp (2006), “Competition Provisions in Regional Trade Agreements”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/344843480185.
Go to top