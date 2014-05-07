This report was the basis of a two and a half hour peer review in the OECD Global Forum on Competition on 27 February 2014. It assesses the development and application of competition law and policy in Romania, since the establishment in 2004 of the Romanian Competition Council (RCC), with a focus on activities over the previous three years (2010-13).
Competition Law and Policy in Romania: A Peer Review 2014
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Abstract
