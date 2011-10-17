The Review of Competition Law and Policy in Chile was prepared as part of the process of Chile’s accession to OECD Membership. The report describes the policy foundations, substantive competition law and enforcement experience, institutional structure as well as treatment of competition issues in regulatory and legislative processes. The review then examines these findings under three assessment themes: the current situation of competition policy and enforcement; the magnitude and direction of change in competition policy over the last 5-10 years; the extent of conformity with the particular OECD competition recommendations.
Competition Law and Policy in Chile
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Abstract
