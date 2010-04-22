Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Comparing the Similarities and Differences of PISA 2003 and TIMSS

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4psnm13nx-en
Authors
Margaret Wu
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Wu, M. (2010), “Comparing the Similarities and Differences of PISA 2003 and TIMSS”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 32, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4psnm13nx-en.
Go to top