In 1957, when independence came, Ghana was one of the most advanced economies in sub-Saharan Africa. It seemed well placed to make rapid and substantial progress. In the event, economic performance was dismal, and by 1982 the economy was all but in ruins. External conditions and the weather can carry some of the blame for this. However, the fault lay mostly in internal policy, which, contrary to sound advice given by Arthur Lewis in 1953, discriminated against agriculture and increasingly inhibited market forces. Since 1983 economic reform and recovery have been under way. Here a realistic exchange rate has been central, and market forces have been resurgent. Apart from encouraging the cocoa farmer, policies have not noticeably included agriculture. Stateencouraged agricultural research and development and rural infrastructure could, however, be important, alongside soundly based industrial development ...
Comparative Advantage in Agriculture in Ghana
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
22 March 2024
-
Working paper9 November 2023
-
6 October 2023
-
Working paper27 April 2022
-
Working paper20 December 2021
-
4 October 2021
-
-
26 May 2021
Related publications
-
9 April 2024
-
21 June 2022
-
Working paper7 May 2021
-
Working paper1 September 2020
-
20 April 2020
-
13 March 2020
-
Working paper3 December 2019
-
20 June 2018