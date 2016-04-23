Colombia: Assessment of Competition Law and Policy 2016

This document consists of a background report prepared by the OECD Secretariat to support the review of Colombia undertaken by the OECD Competition Committee as part of the process for Colombia’s accession to the OECD [see the Roadmap for the Accession of Colombia to the OECD Convention - C(2013)110/FINAL]. In accordance with paragraph 14 of Colombia’s Accession Roadmap, the Competition Committee agreed to declassify the report in its current version and publish it under the authority of the Secretary General, in order to allow a wider audience to become acquainted with the issues raised in the report. Publication of this document and the analysis and recommendations contained therein do not prejudge in any way the results of the review of Colombia by the Competition Committee as part of its process of accession to the OECD. The purpose of this report is to evaluate Colombia’s plans to implement the substantive OECD legal instruments within the Competition Committee’s competence, and to assess Colombia’s policies and practices in comparison to OECD best policies and practices in the field of competition policy. The report, prepared by Jay C. Shaffer, consultant to the OECD, was finalised in the course of 2015.