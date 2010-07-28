Coal Information 2010

Coal Information provides a comprehensive review of historical and current market trends in the world coal sector. This reference document brings together essential statistics on coal. It therefore provides a strong foundation for policy and market analysis, which in turn can better inform the policy decision process toward selecting policy instruments best suited to meet domestic and international objectives.

An Introduction, notes, definitions and auxiliary information are provided in Part I. Part II of the publication provides a review of the world coal market in 2009, while Part III provides a statistical overview of developments, which covers world coal production and coal reserves, coal demand by type (hard, steam, coking), hard coal trade and hard coal prices. Part IV provides, in tabular and graphic form, a more detailed and comprehensive statistical picture of historical and current coal developments in OECD member countries, by region and individually. Part V provides for selected non-OECD countries summary statistics on hard coal supply and end-use statistics for about 40 countries and regions worldwide. Complete coal balances and coal trade data for selected years are presented on 16 major non-OECD coal-producing and -consuming countries.

Coal Information is one of a series of annual IEA statistical publications on major energy sources; other reports are Electricity Information, Natural Gas Information, Oil Information and Renewables Information.