Coal Information 2019

Coal Information provides a comprehensive review of historical and current market trends in the world coal sector. It provides an overview of world coal developments covering coal production and coal reserves, coal demand by type, coal trade and coal prices. A detailed and comprehensive statistical picture of historical and current coal developments in the OECD member countries, by region and individually is presented in tables and charts. Complete coal balances and coal trade data for selected years are presented on major non-OECD coal-producing and -consuming countries, with summary statistics on coal supply and end-use statistics for many other countries and regions worldwide.

Coal Information is one of a series of annual I E A statistical publications on major ene rgy sources; other reports are Electricity Information, Natural Gas Information, Oil Information and Renewables Information.