Coal Information 2017

Coal Information provides a comprehensive review of historical and current market trends in the world coal sector, including 2016 provisional data. It provides a review of the world coal market in 2015, alongside a statistical overview of developments, which covers world coal production and coal reserves, coal demand by type, coal trade and coal prices. A detailed and comprehensive statistical picture of historical and current coal developments in the 35 OECD member countries, by region and individually is presented in tables and charts. Complete coal balances and coal trade data for selected years are presented on 22 major non-OECD coal-producing and -consuming countries, with summary statistics on coal supply and end-use statistics for about 40 countries and regions worldwide.

Coal Information is one of a series of annual IEA statistical publications on major energy sources; other reports are Electricity Information, Natural Gas Information, Oil Information and Renewables Information.