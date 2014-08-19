Coal Information 2014

Coal Information provides a comprehensive review of the historical and current market trends in the world coal sector, including 2013 preliminary data. An introduction, notes, definitions and auxiliary information are provided in Part I. Part II of the publication provides a review of the world coal market in 2013, while Part III provides a statistical overview of developments, which covers world coal production and coal reserves, coal demand by type, coal trade and coal prices. Part IV provides, in tabular and graphic form, a more detailed and comprehensive statistical picture of of historical and current coal developments in the 34 OECD countries, by region and individually. Part V provides, for selected non-OECD countries summary statistics on coal supply and end-use statistics for about 40 countries and regions worldwide. Complete coal balances and coal trade data for selected years are presented on 20 major non-OECD coal-producing and -consuming countries.
