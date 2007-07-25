Coal Information brings together in one volume essential statistics on coal. It therefore provides a strong foundation for policy and market analysis. Part I of the publication provides a review of the world coal market in 2006, while Part II provides a statistical overview of developments, which covers world coal production and coal reserves, coal demand by type (hard, steam, coking), hard coal trade and hard coal prices. Part III provides, in tabular and graphic form, a more detailed and comprehensive statistical picture of historical and current coal developments in the 30 OECD member countries, by region and individually. Part IV provides for selected non-OECD countries summary statistics on hard coal supply and end-use statistics for about 40 countries and regions worldwide. Complete coal balances and coal trade data for selected years are presented on 16 major non-OECD coal producing and consuming countries.
Coal Information 2007
Report
Coal Information
Abstract
