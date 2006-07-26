IEA Coal Information 2006 brings together in one volume the latest basic statistics compiled by the IEA on coal supply, demand, trade and prices. It also includes information on coal by-products. Part I of the publication provides a review of world coal market developments in 2005. It covers world coal production and coal reserves, coal demand by type (hard, steam, coking), hard coal trade and hard coal prices. It also presents a special report on Investment in Coal Supply and Use. Part II provides, in tabular and graphic form, a more detailed and comprehensive statistical picture of coal developments in the 30 OECD member countries, by region and individually. Part III provides for selected non-OECD countries summary statistics on hard coal supply and end-use statistics for about 40 countries and regions worldwide. Complete coal balances and coal trade data for selected years are presented on sixteen major non-OECD coal producing and consuming countries.