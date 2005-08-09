This volume is a reference book on current trends in the world coal market. Part I contains an analysis of the 2004 international coal market using IEA statistics that cover prices, demand, trade, supply and production. Part II contains country-specific statistics on coal in 30 OECD member countries and 8 OECD and IEA regional aggregates. Part III contains statistics on coal markets in key non-OECD coal producing and consuming countries.
Coal Information 2005
Report
Coal Information
