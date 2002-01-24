Coal Information 2001

This volume is a comprehensive reference book on current trends in the world coal market and long-term prospects to 2020. It contains an in-depth analysis of the 2000 international coal market covering prices, demand, trade, supply and production capacity, as well as over 500 pages of country-specific statistics on OECD and key non-OECD coal producing and consuming countries. In addition to country-specific statistics, Coal Information has up-to-date data on coal-fired power stations in coal consuming countries and coal ports in exporting and importing countries.

For the first time, this issue of Coal Information contains a coal production, trade and financial summary on the World’s top ten commercial coal companies. It also contains a summary of environmental policies as they affect coal consumption; including particulate, sulphur dioxide, and nitrous oxide emission limits for new and existing boilers in OECD countries.

